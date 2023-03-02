Willie Nelson Show In Moorhead Sells Out During Special Online Only Presale

TJ Nelson,
Willie Nelson 030223

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Bad news for people waiting for the general public on sale tickets to Willie Nelson when he comes to Moorhead: the show is already sold out!

Thousands of tickets went during today’s special online only presale by Jade Presents.

A note on its online ticket site read, “This performance is sold out.”

Tickets for the general public were supposed to go on sale Friday, March 3.

They ran between $50 and $200.

Nelson will be bringing his family for a “rain or shine” performance at Bluestem Amphitheater on Monday, May 22.

Nelson turns 90 in April.

If you were one of the lucky ones to get tickets, enjoy the show!

