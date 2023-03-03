Willie Nelson adds second show at Bluestem Amphitheater May 23

FARGO (KVRR) – Due to overwhelming demand, country music legend Willie Nelson has added a second show at the Bluestem Amphitheater in Moorhead on May 23.

Nelson’s first scheduled show on May 22 quickly sold out Thursday, a day before they were scheduled to go on sale to the general public.

Nelson and his family will perform “rain or shine” at Bluestem on Monday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 23 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets cost between $49.50 and $199.50.

Nelson turns 90 in April. With a seven-decade career, he has earned numerous awards as a musician and songwriter.