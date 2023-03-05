Two Unresponsive Males, 44 & 15, Pronounced Dead in Separate Incidents in Clearwater Co.

CLEARWATER CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate deaths in the county.

A partially clothed and unresponsive man was found laying in the roadway in Rice Lake in southern Clearwater County around 11:45 Sunday night.

He was taken to Bagley Sanford Medical Center where the 44-year-old male was pronounced dead.

A second call came in around 9 this morning about another unresponsive male in Rice Lake.

A 15-year-old male was taken to the medical center in Bagley and also pronounced dead.

It is believed the deaths are not connected and are isolated incidents with no danger to the public.