Is It Too Early To Get A Colonoscopy?

Recommended age change from 50 to 45.

It’s colon cancer awareness month and there have been some changes on who should get checked.

Doctors around the country are recommending you get screen if you’re 45 or older.

KVRR’S Bree Bolin met today with Sanford Health’s Dr. John Bassett about the importance of your colon cancer screening.

“Colon cancer in the United States claims about 50,000 lives. The majority of cases of colon cancer are preventable if people do age and risk appropriate screening.” Dr. Bassett says.

To put that into perspective the Fargodome holds about 19,000 people meaning colon cancer claims the lives of two Fargodome’s filled with people.

As the age recently changed from 50 to 45 years and older, Dr. Bassett recommends if you fall into this age range or it runs in your family to head in and get your screening right away.

He says that “In North Dakota in particular although we have seen this nationally is that less than the age of 50 there has been a significant increase in colon cancer, while the general population is actually seeing decreases in colon cancer in part because of screening.”

While 62% of American’s report getting their regular screenings that still leaves 38% of people who do not seek preventative care.

With colonoscopies taking only 30-60 minutes it might be a good idea for you to think about heading in to get yours.

Dr. Bassett says that appointments fill quickly so it may be time to think about scheduling your colonoscopy screening.