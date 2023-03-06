LIVE: Norwegian Pianist Brings “Nordic Unrest” To Stage

You can experience the natural and cultural beauty of Nordic countries through the power of music this week.

Norwegian pianist Oda Voltersvik is bringing her “Nordic Unrest” tour to North Dakota and Minnesota. She’s playing Monday night at MSUM, Wednesday at Valley City State University and Friday at UND.

She has performed around the world, and brought her new show to theaters in New York and Minneapolis.

Voltersvik says her performance is inspired by an Icelandic composer and a trip to the country last year.

The songs she’ll perform try to capture feelings of the dramatic nature and folklore of Nordic countries.

She adds, “It could also reflect unrestful times a bit we’re in, but it’s also a comfort to hear the inner unrest that some of these composers expressed.”

Monday’s show at MSUM is at 7:30 p.m. at the Roland Dille Center for the Arts. You can buy tickets at the door. You can find out about her other concerts by clicking here. The show is sponsored by the Edvard Grieg Society of the Dakotas.