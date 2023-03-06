New Art At Hector International Airport Helps Welcome Those To Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — It’s the fifth year of the ArtWORKS Program at Hector International Airport.

This year there’s a new addition to the airport consisting of original pieces from local artist Eric Johnson.

Johnsons is a visual instructor at Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Detroit Lakes, MN.

Johnson’s unique work uses the reduction relief process of printing, where one block is carved away after each layer of color until the desired image appears.

“I think it’s just important to let people see art wherever. Art isn’t just for museums. The travelers will be maybe calmed a little bit by the site of the art.” says Tania Blanich the Director of Operations.

The original artwork is displayed above the baggage claim area to help welcome visitors and locals.