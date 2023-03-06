South Dakota teacher arrested, charged with sex crimes

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Watertown police say a teacher in the Henry School District has been arrested for allegedly being sexually involved with a 16 year-old male student.

Forty one year-old Shanna Ries of Watertown was arrested Sunday for Sexual Contact with a Child Under 18, and Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Both are Class 6 felonies punishable by up to two years in the State Penitentiary, and up to a $4,000 fine.

Police say the school district has been notified of the charges against Ries, and that additional charges are pending.

Ries, a Lisbon, North Dakota native, has been teaching English Language Arts to middle and high school students in Henry.

The Codington County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the investigation.