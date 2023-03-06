Train With Better Than Ezra and The Mavericks Are Coming To The FM Metro

BETTER THAN EZRA

THE MAVERICKS

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — You can hear Grammy award winners Train live in concert this summer when the band comes to Moorhead’s Bluestem Amphitheater.

The best selling group from San Francisco will perform on Saturday, August 5, rain or shine.

They’ll be joined by Better Than Ezra, a group that was named one of the “100 Greatest Alternative Artists of All Time” by Billboard.

Tickets will cost between $48.50 and $134 and go on sale Friday morning at 10.

But a special online only presale will be held Thursday from 10-10 on jadepresents.com.

If it’s country hits by the way of Miami you are into, then you’ll want to catch “The Mavericks” live in concert at Fargo Theatre.

They had many popular country/rock/Tex-Mex songs in the 1990’s.

You can get tickets for the Sunday, September 17 show for anywhere from $59.50 to $79.50.

They go on sale Friday at 10 but once again, there is a special online only presale Thursday from 10-10 at jadepresents.com.