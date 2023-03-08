Former N.D. House Candidate Sentenced For Bar Assault

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KVRR) — A former candidate for North Dakota House in District 24 is sentenced for hitting her then boyfriend in a Valley City bar back in October.

Kaitlyn Huss pleaded guilty Tuesday in Barnes County to a charge of disorderly conduct: fighting behavior.

She had initially been charged with simple assault.

Huss was ordered to serve one day in jail, which was already served, 40 hours of community service and she must have no contact with the victim.

The Democrat lost the election in November, coming in fourth in a four person race.