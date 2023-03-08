Stick It To Cancer raises $65,000 to help local families

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Stick It To Cancer raises its biggest check ever during its annual team up with Lend A Hand Up!

They helped raise $65,000 to help local families going through a medical diagnosis.

High schoolers from Fargo’s hockey community competed in multiple games in January while many from the community made t-shirts and had a bake sale to raise funds.

Those taking part were North-South Spruins Girls hockey, Davies and the boys teams from Fargo North, Fargo South-Shanley and West Fargo High School.

“The support through our community, through the hockey community, through the kids and learning about what we do goes to this great cause being so many people are touched with having a benefit hosted for them. One hundred percent of the money raised does go to Lend A Hand Up! to help those in our community in need,” says Stephanie Astrup, the Chair of Stick It To Cancer.

The yearly fundraiser began in 2010 when hockey moms came together to help a fellow mom through her cancer treatments.