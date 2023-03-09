Former Valley City Substitute Teacher Sentenced for Luring Minors by Computer

The felony charges against 64 year-old Davy Zinke were reduced to a misdemeanor.

Zinke was fined $5000 and ordered to register as a sex offender. Zinke will be probation with several conditions for five years upon release.

Zinke was charged last September after a high school student told police that she and Zinke had been exchanging messages on Snapchat for nearly 900 consecutive days, beginning when she was 14 years-old. Numerous pictures showed Zinke exposing himself.

Zinke was hired as a substitute teacher in the fall of 2014 and was later an assistant football coach and junior high school wrestling coach. An open records request from KFGO News indicated Zinke left the school district the same day police interviewed the student.