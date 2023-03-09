Local Vigil Held For Minneapolis Trans Woman Who Was Attacked

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — After a violent attack on a trans woman at a light rail station in Minneapolis last week, the community was outraged.

“It’s really unfortunate that we’re just outted for violence.” says Rynn Willgohs the organizer of the vigil.

This prompted a community outcry and renewed concerns for the safety of trans individuals.

In coordination with a vigil that happened tonight in Minneapolis, the Fargo Pride Collective and Community Center decided to hold their own to show support.

The Fargo Pride Collective seeks to create a sense of community while promoting education and activities aimed at furthering the social and physical well-being of the LGBT community.

Rynn describes it as “It’s just a really good safe space and it’s available for any activity that needs some inclusivity and diversity.”

This event tonight was not only a vigil for the woman attacked in Minneapolis but as a way to celebrate and defend trans lives.

Anyone who could offer peer or mental health support was invited to join or even drive by and let out a friendly honk.

“We build our community and if you’re just a random person, you know, just saying you support and putting the words out there that we’re under attack and that with your privilege you’re able to speak up with us and that just means a lot.” says Elias James Edmund, a Fargo local showing their support.

To support trans individuals, step-up be an ally, support vocally, and push for long-term change.

If you need support, call Trans Lifeline which provides peer support for our community run by and for trans individuals.

If you’d like to get in touch with the Fargo Pride Collective click here.