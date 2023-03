Moohead Spuds Fall in Quarterfinals to Edina, 7-6 in Double Overtime

SPUDS RALLY FALLS SHORT AGAINST NO.3 EDINA.

ST. PAUL, MN–

HIGHLIGHTS:

The Moorhead Spuds fell behind 6-3 in the 3rd period but rallied back to tie the game with under a minute to go in regulation. They eventually fell to the Edina Hornets in double overtime, 7 to 6.

The Spuds are now in the Consolation bracket and will take on Maple Grove, Friday morning at 10 am.