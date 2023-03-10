One person dead, one man arrested in Moorhead murder

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Moorhead man is charged for murder late Thursday night.

Police say 25-year-old Douglas James Swenson is in Clay County Jail pending formal charges.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 3300 block of 12th St. S. for a call of a potential disturbance.

Police say they were met at the door by Swenson.

They say he became uncooperative during questioning, tased by officers and taken into custody.

Once police entered the apartment, they found the victim.

Police and the Minnesota BCA are working on the investigation.

The victim’s body was transported to Ramsey County for an autopsy.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident with no other suspects and no known threat to the public.