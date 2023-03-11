Blizzard shuts down highways, no travel advised in most of North Dakota

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Blizzard conditions have forced the North Dakota Department of Transportation to close Interstate 94 from Jamestown to Dickinson, Highway 52 from Jamestown to Minot, and several other highways.

The DOT is also advising no travel in most of North Dakota. The exception is in the far southwest part of the state.

Conditions are expected to worsen throughout Saturday in North Dakota and Minnesota. Stay up to date on travel conditions at the following links:

North Dakota – https://travel.dot.nd.gov/

South Dakota – https://www.sd511.org/

Minnesota – http://511mn.org/