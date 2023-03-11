Fargo-Moorhead reacts to another winter storm

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Heavy snowfall combined with high winds reduced visibility and caused difficulty for travelers.

Snow covered roads and driveways forced people to bring out their shovels once again.

“Snow is coming down and is kind of refilling as I am shoveling, but it is how it goes around here. But, I have been out here for around an hour or so. So, not too bad.” says Karson Ferdan.

Blizzard-like conditions caused the North Dakota Department of Transportation to close Interstate 94 from Jamestown to Dickinson.

This winter, more than 40 inches of snow has been reported at Hector International Airport and some are getting sick of it.

“I would say, since I kind of get stuck on the road often and especially when the roads are not cleared out, a lot of traffic hazards and people are getting into accidents. So, I would say that I am kind of getting at that point where I am sick of it, but at the same time what can you do, it’s going to continue snowing its Fargo, North Dakota.” says Ashise Gurung

Many are hoping to see a warmup soon and return back to their summertime activities.

“Most definitely, I miss fishing in the summer, I miss going swimming in the lakes in the summer. Lot of things that are missing from the summer, going outside, playing soccer, doing activities with my friends, a lot of things that is missing in the winter, but I am most definitely looking forward to going out fishing in the summer.” said Gurung.

The region expects a chance for lingering snow showers for Sunday.