“An Evening with David Sedaris” coming to Fargo Theatre

Tickets go on sale this week

FARGO, N.D (KVRR) — If you’re a fan of this popular writer, now’s your chance to spend an evening with David Sedaris.

He’s coming to Fargo Theatre on Saturday October 28th at 8 p.m.

He’s known for his books such as “Barrel Fever” and “Holidays on Ice.”

You can get your tickets Friday at 10 a.m.

There’s a special online only presale Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This isn’t his first appearance at Fargo Theatre.

His last show there was in 2019.