Gary Allan To Bring “Ruthless” And His Many Country Hits To The Lights This Summer

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The king of California country is bringing his show to The Lights in West Fargo this summer.

Gary Allan has been putting out hits since the mid 1990’s including “Man to Man”, “Watching Airplanes” and “The One”.

He just released his first new album in eight years called “Ruthless”.

While Allan lives in California, he recently revealed at a concert at Dakota Magic Casino that his dad once farmed land near Minot, North Dakota and he would often visit the state for family vacations.

You can catch Allan in concert on Saturday, August 12, rain or shine.

General Admission standing tickets are $49 while VIP standing tickets start at $64.

They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

His opener will be George Birge.

Previously announced concerts this summer at The Lights include: Hairball, Sawyer Brown and

Blackhawk, 38 Special and Elle King.