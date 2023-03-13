Legacy Elementary Principal Resigns After Being Placed on Administrative Leave

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — West Fargo Public Schools board members tonight will take up the sudden resignation of Jason Markusen.

The principal of Legacy Elementary was placed on leave last Wednesday while the district conducted an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior.

A district spokesperson says the allegations did not involve students.

They also say Markusen did not specify a reason for his resignation in the letter he submitted for the Board’s consideration.

Markusen first worked for the district from 2004 to 2010.

He returned in 2014 as Horace Elementary principal and then Legacy principal.