LIVE: Oscar Surprises And Fargo Film Festival Preview

Local film experts say the Academy Awards threw us a few surprises this year.

The film “Everything Everywhere All At Once” won seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, and three of the four acting awards.

Sean Volk with the Fargo Theatre and North Dakota Film Society says he was delighted to see the film do so well.

He calls it magical, and a love letter to going to the movies and mothers and daughters.

But even he didn’t think the film would do as well as it did, winning 7 Oscars in total.

He adds, “I was really surprised to see ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ win all of the Oscars it did. It was exciting. But in the last few years especially it seems the Academy’s logic has been to spread the wealth around a little bit with different films winning different categories.”

The last film to win as many as 7 Oscars was “Gravity” in 2014.

If you’re in the mood for movies still, Sean talked about some of the movies you can see at next week’s Fargo Film Festival. Click here for more information about this year’s festival.