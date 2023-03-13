Moorhead Police ask for help after weekend ‘shots fired’ call

The suspect vehicle has been identified as a gray Nissan Altima with North Dakota plates.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Moorhead Police are looking for help after a weekend call about shots fired.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to multiple shots fired in the 1500 block of 11th Street North.

Witnesses say someone in a vehicle started firing a gun out the window as they were driving away.

Officers found over twenty bullet casings on the road.

Police say the vehicle continued to the Oakport area and got stuck on 52nd Avenue North.

Three people walked off and were picked up by a white car.

Anyone in those areas between 1:50 a.m. and 3 a.m. who may have witnessed anything is asked to contact police.

Call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660 and ask to speak to the on-duty Moorhead Police Supervisor