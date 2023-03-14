People Killed In Double Fatal Crash Monday in Richland County Identified

RICHLAND CO., N.D. (KVRR) — Names are released in a double fatal crash in Richland County early Monday.

Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Gerald Wolter of Mantador stopped to help 45-year-old Rory Campbell of Wahpeton after he got stuck in snow drifts on Highway 13, about a quarter mile from I-29.

While the men were attaching a tow strap to the vehicle a pickup driven by 50-year-old Wade Mund of Wahpeton crashed into them, killing both Wolter and Campbell.

A passenger in the stuck vehicle, Corey Myers, suffered serious injuries.

A driver in a third vehicle that was side swipped was not hurt.

Mund was treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.