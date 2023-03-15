Moorhead Man Stabbed During Confrontation, Suspect Fled the Scene

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A man confronts a man standing by a vehicle in his driveway in Moorhead and it results in a fight and a stabbing.

It happened around 9:40 Tuesday night in the 400 block of 17th Street South.

The 41-year-old victim says the suspect fled the scene.

The only description he could provide was that the man was Native American.

The victim was taken to Essentia with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were not able to locate the suspect or weapon used in the attack.

They are asking people in the area to check their surveillance equipment to get a better description of the suspect.

You can contact Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660 and ask to speak with the on-duty Moorhead Police Supervisor.