One Person Killed After Semis Collide and Catch Fire on I-94 Near Mapleton

MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – A semi driver is dead after crashing his rig into another semi and bursting into flames on I-94 near Mapleton.

Capt. Bryan Niewind says the crash happend around 1:45.

The first semi was either stopped or driving slowly in the driving lane.

The second semi was unable to avoid it and crashed. The driver was unable to escape and died in the fire.

He is a 72-year-old man from British Columbia, Canada.

The first semi was hauling around 7,500 gallons of airplane deicer that began leaking.

Niewind says the DOT created an earthen dam to prevent the fluid from flowing further into the ditch.

An environmental team will be assisting in cleanup.

Traffic in the westbound lane could be diverted until Thursday morning.

The name of the deceased will be released during the evening on March 16.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – One person is dead and traffic is being diverted as of 5:30 p.m. on westbound I-94 west of Mapleton after two semis collided.

The trucks were carrying hazardous materials.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says the westbound lane will be closed for several hours.

Fire crews from Mapleton, Casselton and the West Fargo Rural Fire Department responded along with a hazardous materials team from Fargo.

Thousands of gallons of water were hauled to the scene as firefighters worked to put out the flames.