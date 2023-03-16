March Madness tips off as F-M basketball fans gear up

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Local sports bars and restaurants were packed with basketball fans for March Madness.

The NCAA Men’s Division I basketball tournament of sixty-four teams tips off.

It’s a sudden death tournament, where if teams lose one game they are knocked out. It’s known to have many upsets and already this year number 13 seeded Furman topped four seeded Virginia.

Many try their best to attain a “perfect bracket” and use several different methodologies to do so.

“It’s just a feeling when I predict my bracket, I usually just pick my final four right out of the gate, just on gut reaction. I just fill in the final four and work backwards and fill in around it,” said David Myers.

The annual tournament runs until April 1st, when two teams will play for the title in Houston, Texas.