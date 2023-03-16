N.D. House Votes Against State Firearm Bill After Emotional Speech By Rep. Davis

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The North Dakota House has rejected a resolution to designate the Winchester Model 1876 as the state firearm.

The vote came after an emotional speech by a Native American House member.

It had been passed by the Senate, and the House Political Subdivisions Committee recommended it pass on a 9 to 5 vote.

Supporters said that model of gun was a favorite of Theodore Roosevelt.

But Rep. Jayme Davis of Rolette gave an emotional argument that the bill should not pass.

The Democrat told the House the gun was used to kill buffalo, so many that it almost wiped them out, and Native Americans.

“My opposition is not about guns in general, it’s about this gun and versions of it. And its full history and how, it isn’t one that should be celebrated now, or ever,” Davis told the chamber.

The final vote against the state gun resolution was 34 yes, 59 no.