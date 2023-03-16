Walz revised budget invests in Minnesota’s public safety

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announces his revised budget plan that nearly doubles its public safety plan to $550 million total.

It also invests $240 million to help Minnesotans access clean drinking water by replacing lead service lines in community water systems across the state.

Walz says the public safety investment will ensure safety in all Minnesotan’s homes and communities.

“Whether that is hiring more police officers, whether it’s buying more equipment or whether it’s working with communities on intervention strategies to make sure we reduce crime and more importantly, go back upstream to stop it. So, you’re going to see the biggest change in this budget will be an increased investment of a little over $200 million in addition to what we already did in the public safety budget,” Walz said.

The revised budget increases funding to combat the opioid crisis by expanding access to Naloxone.