Former Fargo South Band Teacher Sentenced For Sex With Student
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A former Fargo South band teacher is sentenced to 30 months behind bars for having sex with a 17-year-old female student.
Sebastian Tackling must also register as a sex offender and serve five years of probation.
Tackling pleaded guilty in January to a count of corruption of a minor in Cass County District Court.
A charge of possession of prohibited materials was dismissed.
He was arrested last November.
Court documents detailed an inappropriate and alleged sexual relationship between the 43-year-old Tackling and the student.
She told investigators they started having sex in October 2021 when she was 17.
She said it happened at his home, in a classroom at the high school, at Lewis and Clark Elementary and once in his van, which was interrupted by an officer.