Former Fargo South Band Teacher Sentenced For Sex With Student

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A former Fargo South band teacher is sentenced to 30 months behind bars for having sex with a 17-year-old female student.

Sebastian Tackling must also register as a sex offender and serve five years of probation.

Tackling pleaded guilty in January to a count of corruption of a minor in Cass County District Court.

A charge of possession of prohibited materials was dismissed.

He was arrested last November.

Court documents detailed an inappropriate and alleged sexual relationship between the 43-year-old Tackling and the student.

She told investigators they started having sex in October 2021 when she was 17.

She said it happened at his home, in a classroom at the high school, at Lewis and Clark Elementary and once in his van, which was interrupted by an officer.