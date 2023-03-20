Tina Fisk Says City Asked Her to Leave

West Fargo’s longtime city administrator says she was asked to leave her position.

At the city commision meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Tina Fisk.

Fisk announced last Wednesday that she was resigning effective immediately but didn’t give any explaination.

Mayor Bernie Dardis read a letter out loud from Fisk saying she was told that the city wanted to go in a different direction as it grows.

Mayor Dardis also added, “I’d like to thank tina for her 11 years of service for the City of West Fargo. Her financial and institutional experience was a valuable asset for this community and for me as mayor.”

The commission voted that the position stay vacant for now for legal reasons.

The assistant city administrator Dustin Scott will fill the position for the time being.