Fire destroys implement dealership in western Minnesota

(courtesy, Fox9)

MADISON, Minn. (KVRR-KWAT) – A Tuesday night fire has destroyed the John Deere implement dealership in Madison, Minnesota, and led to the evacuation of some nearby homes and apartments.

The Lac Qui Parle County Sheriff’s Office says the fire at Midwest Machinery broke out just after 7:00 p.m. with reports of smoke coming from the building.

Due to the risk of smoke inhalation, residents in 15 nearby homes and two apartment buildings were evacuated. The smoke plume from the fire could be smelled ten miles away.

It took fire crews three hours to get the fire under control.

More than 60 emergency personnel and 23 different agencies responded.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.