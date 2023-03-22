Is there any relief from the snow?

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Many cleaned up from a winter storm which packed a punch on the valley Tuesday evening.

High snowfall rates exceeding 1″ per hour at times reduced visibility and made driving conditions difficult.

Heavy snow even forced Interstate 29 from the North Dakota Line to Watertown, S.D. to close Tuesday evening.

Fortunately, we are anticipating a less active pattern for the remainder of the week.

“Right now, it is on the lower spectrum that we really don’t see a whole lot going on. But with a clipper system, it could bring a little snow here or there. But nothing major is what we are looking at currently.” says Jacob Spender, Meteorologist, NWS Grand Forks

Plenty of snow has fallen over the past several weeks. On Wednesday, Fargo had 23 inches of snow on the ground, a new record for March 22nd.

For April, we are anticipating average chances of precipitation.

“But with equal chances that we are seeing with seasonal temperatures that’s where we are kind of seeing the mid-forties in the early part and the lower sixties at the end of the month. Climatologically, that is what we are looking at. For precipitation it is the same thing, equal chances. So, we are hopefully seeing a gradual melt overtime and then normal amounts of precipitation, not looking at anything too heavy at the current moment.” says Spender

We are expecting cooler weather to arrive for the early summer.

“We are kind of looking at more seasonal temperatures getting to a little bit, below normal, Climate Prediction Center is kind of hinting that from April, May, and June, the early part of summer, we are looking at more below normal temperatures and that can actually be thanks to all the snow that we have across the area, which keeps temperatures lower.” says Spender

On Thursday, we’ll find out how the new snow could impact spring flooding when the weather service releases its flood outlook.