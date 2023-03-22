NY Jets Center and Co-Founder Of Able Games Brings Inclusion To Our Local Schools

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — Inclusion in schools is becoming more and more common. Connor McGovern, the co-founder of ABLE games and Center for the New York Jets, is helping bring that inclusion to our area schools.

Today McGovern visited Kennedy Secondary School in Fergus Falls to show off the versatility of ABLE in School.

“For the two classes we’ve gone to this week everybody had huge smiles on their face, everyone was very enthusiastic. Couldn’t wait to get started and couldn’t wait to get going.” says McGovern.

ABLE in School is a skills-based curriculum program that encourages diversity, equity and inclusion through the support of physical education for all children, including those with special needs.

This program was created by Fargo native and Jets Center Connor McGovern and Kim Pladson of TNT Fitness.

After seeing an opportunity to get more people involved with the special needs community these two launched the ABLE Games in 2021.

McGovern says, “You know, we knew it was gonna be special when we started, we didn’t realize kind of how special it was gonna be to see the joy that it brings these athletes.”

The success of ABLE Games prompted Connor and TNT Kid’s Fitness to create ABLE in School.

This special curriculum maintains mobility as students grow, implements social and emotional learning, encourages peer-to-peer interaction, and improves the ability to concentrate.

McGovern said it best when he said, “Everybody knows that if you’re just sitting in the same spot, behind a desk all day, you know you lose focus eventually. Your time on task isn’t quite as good.”

McGovern hopes to eventually see this curriculum in schools all over the United States.