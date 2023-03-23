‘Shark Tank’ Star Praises North Dakota Economy, Takes Dig at Minnesota and Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An investor known for his role as a judge on the hit reality show ‘Shark Tank’ has a lot of praise for North Dakota but not so much for Minnesota.

Kevin O’Leary sat down with Sean Hannity on FOX News to talk about inflation and the economy.

He calls North Dakota a gem for investment saying it has good policy.

O’Leary then pointed to the dramatic growth in Fargo as compared to Moorhead to get across his point that Minnesota has bad policies.

“In Fargo, you’ve got Microsoft’s second largest campus, massive arts, biotech, energy businesses,” O’Leary told Hannity.

“But wait. Go across the river, only 200 yards, you step out it looks like Cuba. There’s only 30,000 people left in Moorhead. The difference is Minnesota policy, North Dakota policy.”

We reached out for a comment from Moorhead city leaders and are waiting to hear back.

O’Leary is an investor in Bitzero which picked North Dakota for its North American headquarters.

Bitzero uses data processing and crypto mining to recapture displaced heat from mining operations to benefit local green initiatives.