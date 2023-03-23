“Sweeping” Change In Law As Curling Becomes North Dakota’s State Sport

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — In a “sweeping” change to state law, curling is now the official state sport of North Dakota.

Gov. Doug Burgum signing the bill at a ceremony with Alaina Schmit.

The sixth-grader from Horizon Middle School in Bismarck brought the idea forward and lobbied lawmakers to pass it.

The bill’s prime sponsor was Sen. Sean Cleary of Bismarck.

Co-sponsors included Sens. Judy Lee of West Fargo and Scott Meyer of Grand Forks and Reps. Jason Dockter of Bismarck and Karen Rohr of Mandan.

North Dakota has 11 curling clubs – more per capita than any other state.