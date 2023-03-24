LIVE: PRCA Championship Rodeo Rides Into Fargo

The PRCA Championship Rodeo will bring more than 200 cowboys and cowgirls to compete in a variety of events

The rodeo rides into the Fargodome this weekend.

The PRCA Championship Rodeo will bring more than 200 cowboys and cowgirls to compete in a variety of events.

You have Bareback bronc riding. Steer wrestling. Tie down roping. Saddle bronc riding. Ladies barrel racing. Team roping. Bull riding.

You can watch the broncs and bulls in action at 7:30 Friday and Saturday night.

Riders compete in events to try and qualify for the nationals this December in Las Vegas.

Rodeo athletes have a passion that keep them getting back in the saddle time and time again.

Rodeo Pro Announcer Randy Taylor explains, “The cowboys are on their own. When they come here, they buy the gas. They buy the motel room and the food. They don’t get a charter jet. They don’t have a trainer. They’re on their own. They pay their own entry fees.”

Tickets are still available. Click here for more information.

In the video below, Taylor predicts how well Adam would do riding a bucking bronco.