Fire damages Hoffman grain elevator

HOFFMAN, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — Several crews responded to a fire at the Hoffman grain elevator Friday night.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, they received multiple 911 calls reporting an explosion and fire at the grain elevator just before 8 o’clock.

A social media post stated the elevator was on fire and officials were asking the public to stay away from the scene.

Almost two hours later, a second Facebook post reported the fire was contained and crews were maintaining the scene and cleaning up the area.

The cause of the explosion and fire is unknown as the incident remains under investigation.

There are no injuries and the extent of damage to the elevator has not been released.