Polar Plunge returns to The Lights to support Special Olympics ND athletes

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — They are freezin’ for a reason into North Dakota’s frigid waters for a good cause.

The Polar Plunge is back at The Lights in West Fargo giving our community a unique opportunity to support Special Olympics North Dakota athletes.

Plungers and their teams raised a minimum of 100 dollars to compete. It’s organized by North Dakota Law Enforcement partnering with Special Olympics North Dakota as part of its Law Enforcement Torch Run campaign. Plungers competed for different prizes from categories like best costume, best belly flop, youngest and oldest plunger, and most money raised by an individual and team. It’s always great to compete but organizers say the Polar Plunge is all about the fun.

“The community is what makes us who we are. Everybody coming out, showing their support and supporting our athletes makes everything we do worth it. All of our volunteers that come out either in coaching or other volunteers getting things ready, it’s amazing. This is going to be one of the biggest years Fargo’s ever had in fundraising and the plunger. So, we have a beautiful day out and everyone is out here supporting. It makes it so much better when you get everybody out here supporting our plungers,” said Victor Meza, the Director of Development at Special Olympics ND.

Special Olympics North Dakota’s next polar plunge is in Williston next Saturday and Bismarck April 15.

