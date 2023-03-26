Scandinavian-American Hall of Fame Singer, Daniel O’Donnell, Returning to Norsk Hostfest

MINOT, N.D. (KVRR) — A fan-favorite and 2018 inductee into the Scandinavian-American Hall of Fame is returning to Norsk Hostfest.

Daniel O’Donnell will be taking the stage in the Great Hall of the Vikings on Thursday, September 28th.

The Irish singer started his career in the 1980’s and has become known around the world for his mix of country and Irish folk music.

He has sold over 10 million records.

Other Great Hall acts include Million Dollar Quartet, Jay Leno and others to be announced soon.

Norsk Hostfest is North America’s largest Scandinavian festival.

It’ll be held September 27-30 in Minot.