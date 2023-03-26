Skaters perform in the 45th annual Moorhead Ice Show

MOORHEAD, M.N. (KVRR) — Skaters ranging in age from three to adult performed at the 45th annual Moorhead Ice Show at the Moorhead Sports Center.

More than 100 local figure skaters celebrated the end of their ice-skating season by participating in the event.

Maxim Naumov, a nationally ranked pewter medalist, was the special guest performer this year.

“Minnesota N’ Ice’ ‘ was the theme, which was centered around the unique things about the state.

“I basically just took all things about Minnesota and created different numbers, like you saw, like the different cheerleaders, and the little Viking player, and the Paul Bunyan’s, and anything you can think of with Minnesota.” says Dawn Franklin, Director, Moorhead Ice Show

The crowd was able to buy a rose or carnation to give to their favorite figure skater.