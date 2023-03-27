LIVE: Fancy Felines Ready To Hit Catwalk At Minn-Kota Feline Club Cat Shows

The Minn-Kota Feline Club is hosting its annual cat shows this Saturday and Sunday from 9-4

FARGO (KVRR) – They’re hitting the catwalk this weekend at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.

More than 80 cats from a wide variety of breeds will be competing.

Cats don’t have to do tricks like dogs do at dog shows. They are judged on things like appearance and attitude with judges.

You don’t need to have a purebred cat to show yours off. Any house cat can become a show cat.

Sheila Dewey with the Minn-Kota Feline Club explains, “They’re wonderful pets. They’re beautiful animals. There are so many unique qualities of each breed. It’s a partner, a friend for life that gives you unconditional love.”

Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for kids 6-12, and free for kids under 6.