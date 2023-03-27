U.S.-Canada Border Hours To Be Extended At Three Crossings in N.D.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An agreement has been reached to extend the hours of service at three border crossings in North Dakota after months of pushing by state leaders.

Canada dropped all COVID-19 restrictions for travelers on October 1, but some border hours remain reduced.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Canada Border Services Agency will temporarily expand operating hours at the Maida, Northgate and Sherwood ports of entry.

They will operate from 9 am to 7 pm daily for 120 days starting April 1 to assess traffic volumes.

Sen. John Hoeven says that while it is a step in the right direction, more needs to be done.

He says the Biden administration needs to get the crisis at the southern border under control, as it continues to pull resources away from the northern border.