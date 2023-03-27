Video: CP Railway train derails near Wyndmere, no injuries

WYNDMERE, N.D. (KVRR) 7:30Pm UPDATE: A preliminary investigation indicates a broken rail caused a Canadian Pacific train derailment around two miles south of Wyndmere, North Dakota.

The spills have been contained to the derailment site.

Canadian Pacific officials say they are committed to the full clean up of the site and are working with the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

*ORIGINAL STORY BELOW*

WYNDMERE, N.D. (KVRR) – A Canadian Pacific Railway freight train derailed late Sunday, two miles south of Wyndmere, North Dakota.

Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht says 31 cars of the 70-car train derailed. A spokesman for CP Railway says there is no threat to public safety and there have been no injuries, no fire, and no evacuations. Some of the cars were carrying salts and a hazardous material, liquid asphalt, that CP officials confirmed is leaking.

Lambrecht says the oil is flammable but with the rail cars tipping over into the snow the material solidifies and cools it and there’s less chance of starting fire.

CP’s assistant vice-president of communications Patrick Waldron said the incident occurred at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

Emergency response teams, including hazardous materials experts, were on scene Monday morning.