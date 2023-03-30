Cobbers’ Coste To Step Down After ’23 Season

MOOREHAD, MN — Concordia baseball legend Chris Coste announced that he will step down as head coach of the Cobbers baseball program after the 2023 season. Coste is currently in his ninth season coaching the Cobbers who are off to a 6-10 start this spring. Overall he is 140-127 with a 72-67 record leading the program. Coste’s legacy with the Cobbers goes way back. He played third base and pitcher for the team in the mid90s earning three consecutive All American awards. He still holds program records for career batting as well as earned run averages. Coste went on to the majors where he appeared in 299 games. His career was highlighted by a World Series victory with the Phillies in 2008.