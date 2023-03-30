Train Derailment, Fire Forcing Evacuation In Southern MN

A train carrying ethanol derailed Thursday morning in Raymond, Minnesota in Kandiyohi County southwest of Willmar

RAYMOND, Minn. (KVRR/CNN) – Evacuations are underway after a train derailment and fire in southern Minnesota.

Several cars caught fire, officials said, forcing nearby residents to evacuate their homes.

The derailment occurred at approximately 1 a.m., the Raymond Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

A BNSF spokesperson tells CNN the train was carrying mixed freight, including ethanol and corn syrup.

BNSF says there are no reported injuries and railroad personnel are responding to the site and will work the first responders.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said homes within a half-mile of the derailment were evacuated.

The main track is blocked. The railroad said there is no estimated time for reopening it. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed a nearby highway due to the derailment.