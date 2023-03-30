United Way Holds Annual Community Celebration

United Way of Cass-Clay announces the results of its 2022 Campaign, award winners and the list of this year’s Top 25 Engaged Workplaces and the Top 50 Generous Workplaces.

This is hosted annually to thank the countless companies, volunteers, donors, and sponsors who make their campaign a success.

Awards were given out including the rising star award, the humble hero award, and the MVP award to name a few.

Director of Resource Development, United Way, Christie Lewandoski says, “It’s so important for us to share our gratitude. We cannot do what we do without the support of our community. So today is all about celebrating and providing that sense and abundance of gratitude to those that support us.”

United Way also announcing they reached their goal and raised over 6-million-dollars with the help of the community.

This money is used for services like mental health care, food, safe homes, and education.