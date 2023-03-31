Hope Inc. Hosts Sled Hockey Tournament

FARGO (KVRR) – Hope Inc. hosted their annual Sled Hockey for Hope. It started today and goes through the weekend.

The community was encouraged to form a team and participate.

KVRR put together a team and were right in the action this morning.

This event puts the fun in fundraising. It’s a great way to have a blast, build teamwork all to support a good cause.

“You know, it’s an important event for Hope Inc. Organizations typically have a lot of fun playing but you know, it creates awareness of what we do. There’s a lot of folks out in the community with mobility challenges that they should be coming to our stuff and once they come they’re gonna love it.”

Hope Inc. is a local program offereing adaptive sports in order to empower children and adults with mobility challenges to achieve their full potential. They believe that everyone, at every mobility level, deserves the chance to have fun.

Grand Forks will also be hosting this event in May.