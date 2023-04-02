Vintage vehicles compete in 63rd annual Toppers Car Show

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Car enthusiasts gathered for the 63rd annual Toppers Car Show at Veterans Memorial Arena in West Fargo.

More than 85 vehicles competed at the show featuring vintage cars and motorcycles.

Competing vehicles were from all across the US with entries from states like Missouri, Nebraska, and Iowa.

Proceeds from the event went to local charities including Toys for Tots and the New Life Center.

Cars competed for more than 50 trophies and for several cash awards.

“The trophies that we give out are People’s Choice, Topper’s Choice, Best in Class, Best in Show, we give out a top fifteen award which is a Letterman’s leather coat.” says Shane Triepke, Fargo-Moorhead Topper Member

Next year, the Toppers Car Show is planning to be held on March 30th and 31st at the Veterans Memorial Arena in West Fargo.