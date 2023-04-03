LIVE: GF Students Prepare To Put On A Show At Summer Performing Arts Company

Around a thousand kids are expected to sign up for the Summer Performing Arts Company

The show will go on this summer for hundreds of students in Grand Forks.

The Summer Performing Arts Company, known as SPA, is celebrating its 36th year this year.

Registration for this year opened Monday.

The program offers courses for kids as young as three all the way through incoming 12th graders.

Kids can learn a variety of theater skills both on an off stage: everything from singing and dancing to set design and tech work.

Organizers are expecting more than a thousand kids will take part in SPA each summer, and the skills they learn come in handy far beyond the stage.

SPA Director Allison Peterson explains, “You do a show. You know, there’s a beginning, a middle, and an end. And it’s sad when it ends, but you have to learn to know that there’s something that comes after. There’s a lot of life lessons that you learn through the arts that build your character and shape you to be a better person in life.”

Find more information on how to register your kid for SPA by clicking here.