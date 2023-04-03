Two weekend pursuits lead to multiple arrests
Cass County deputies were involved in two separate pursuits on Saturday and Sunday
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) — Two weekend pursuits lead to the arrest of two women and one man.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Manni Schulz of Moorhead and 44-year-old Rebecca Schulz of Fargo.
West Fargo police attempted to pull over a vehicle with no lights on early Saturday morning in the 1800 Block of Sheyenne Street.
Authorities say Manni fled and police ended the pursuit on Main Avenue.
A Cass County deputy later spotted the vehicle speeding, running a red light and hitting a road closed barrier.
The vehicle headed north from I-94 and eventually drove into the ditch.
Both women are facing multiple charges and are in Cass County Jail.
Early Sunday morning, a Cass County deputy tried stopping another vehicle with no lights near 32nd Avenue South and I-29 in Fargo.
The vehicle fled to Moorhead and was stopped near 8th Street and 30th Avenue South.
Forty-six-year-old Darrell Boggs was arrested and booked into Clay County Jail on several charges.