Two weekend pursuits lead to multiple arrests

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) — Two weekend pursuits lead to the arrest of two women and one man.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Manni Schulz of Moorhead and 44-year-old Rebecca Schulz of Fargo.

West Fargo police attempted to pull over a vehicle with no lights on early Saturday morning in the 1800 Block of Sheyenne Street.

Authorities say Manni fled and police ended the pursuit on Main Avenue.

A Cass County deputy later spotted the vehicle speeding, running a red light and hitting a road closed barrier.

The vehicle headed north from I-94 and eventually drove into the ditch.

Both women are facing multiple charges and are in Cass County Jail.

Early Sunday morning, a Cass County deputy tried stopping another vehicle with no lights near 32nd Avenue South and I-29 in Fargo.

The vehicle fled to Moorhead and was stopped near 8th Street and 30th Avenue South.

Forty-six-year-old Darrell Boggs was arrested and booked into Clay County Jail on several charges.