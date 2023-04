Location Announced for Future Fargo-Moorhead Science Museum

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The future home of the Fargo-Moorhead Science Museum is revealed and it’s just southwest of Scheels Arena in Fargo.

Brandt Holdings donated the land for the museum that is billed as a year-round regional destination where people will engage in STEM-based experiences.

A $70 million capital fundraising campaign has been launched for the 63,500 square foot museum.

The plan is to open it in early 2027.